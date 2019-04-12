Rockin’ Jump retrofits with glow-in-the-dark attractions

A new Neon Ninja Course and Neon Dodgeball Court were recently debuted at Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park in Vacaville, California.

Rockin’ Jump Vacaville opened in 2016 as a premier trampoline park offering an array of entertainment options to area residents in search of active fun. The park offers guests an open jump trampoline court, a slam dunk trampoline zone, air bag, battle beam, climbing wall and now a glow-in-the-dark ninja course and dodgeball court.

A few years after opening, the Rockin’ Jump Vacaville team decided it was time to upgrade their venue and contacted Best American Trampoline Parks, who manufactured, installed and helped design the trampoline park.

The timing of their request for innovative attractions that would elevate their entertainment center to the next level couldn’t have been better. Best American recently released a new line of neon attractions and materials that illuminate when exposed to black lights.

Best American’s Neon Collection currently includes Neon Ninja Courses that feature a steel truss system powder coated in an array of neon colors, as well as a choice of neon ninja elements that illuminate under black lights. Best American’s Neon Collection also features a selection of fully customizable Neon Climbing Walls, Neon Air Bags and Neon materials that can be incorporated onto their Trampoline Courts.

Rockin’ Jump Vacaville incorporated a Neon Ninja Course with a neon orange truss system and neon green ninja elements that produce a vibrant glow when exposed to black lights. There is an air bag beneath the course with neon graphics that illuminate under black light as well. The trampoline park also upgraded their existing dodgeball court with new neon yellow trampoline pad covers and trampoline beds with neon yellow stripes that glow under black lights.

Accommodating the space for the new ninja course was achieved by removing the second dodgeball court. Best American managed the removal of the second dodgeball court, installation of the new ninja course and implemented new neon pad covers and beds for the remaining dodgeball court. The entire process took less than four days to complete and the park remained open during the entire process.

Rockin’ Jump Vacaville expressed their excitement about the new ninja course and indicated that the addition of the glow-in-the-dark elements and attractions has resulted in a positive response from guests of all ages who are thrilled about the park’s update.

“There is a lot of excitement surrounding the addition of our ninja course. Guests of all ages are really looking forward to challenging themselves on the new ninja course. The feedback and responses we’ve received about the new attraction have been great for our marketing and social media. The fact that it glows in the dark adds a whole other level of excitement and intrigue.” – Todd Carlson, co-owner of Rockin’ Jump Vacaville