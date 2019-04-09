Ralph S. Alberts Company adds Thomas Schmidt

The Ralph Alberts Company is pleased to announce the strategic addition of Thomas Schmidt to its leadership team.

Schmidt

As of Monday, April 8th , Schmidt will assume a senior role as Director of Sales & Marketing for Ralph S. Alberts (RSA). His primary responsibility will be to expand the company’s long-standing industry relationships as RSA enhances its operation to include additional products and services.

Schmidt joins RSA from Forever Media Inc, where he served as a Regional Director of Sales. Tom’s career in Sales and Media spans more than 25 years, serving as a Sales Account Executive for more than 10 of those years with a significant focus on customer relationship management through the alignment of internal processes. Prior to that, Tom served at the Executive level with oversight of broadcast facilities in San Diego, Cincinnati and Detroit. His responsibilities included increasing consumer engagement through the development of on-air content, event promotions and marketing strategies.

“I couldn’t be more excited to add Tom to our Team,” said Seth Alberts, vice-president of RSA. “The experience and interpersonal skills he brings to our company will only further benefit our customers. We’ve spent the last year focusing on internal capacity and throughput, reducing our lead times by more than 70%. Now, we have the perfect ingredient to not only help us fill that capacity, but better serve the Amusement industry and our customer base as a whole!”