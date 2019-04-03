OWA announces $100 million+ expansion plans for Phase II

FOLEY, Ala. — OWA (oh-wah), the Gulf Coast’s largest entertainment destination, is continuing to expand with the announcement of a $100 million investment for Phase II. Construction is slated to begin summer 2019 and will include the Gulf Coast’s largest indoor waterpark, an accompanying 200-room resort hotel with conference space, and a luxury, family-friendly RV Park.

Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA), the economic development arm of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, has continually invested in OWA over the last three years. With the addition of Phase II, CIEDA’s investments will exceed $350 million+ towards advancing OWA’s presence as a year-round Alabama resort destination.”

Being a substantial economic driver for the State of Alabama, we have continually invested into OWA’s diverse entertainment offerings in an effort to provide visitors and residents with a one-of-a-kind resort experience,” said Cody Williamson, President/CEO of CIEDA.

Keeping in line with OWA’s theme of “big water,” which is derived from the Muscogee Creek language, the decision was easily made to add the Gulf Coast’s largest indoor waterpark to the next phase. Selecting this newest amenity will allow the beach experience to be available throughout the year.

“We chose to start the next phase with a large indoor waterpark because it allows our guests a year-round opportunity to play in the water,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA’s Director of Marketing/PR. “whether it’s cooling off their summer sun burns or escaping cold temperatures, this exciting new amenity will provide never-ending thrills.”

Construction will begin this summer for all additions in Phase II. Tentative completion dates currently target the end of 2019 for the RV park opening, with an early 2021 opening for the hotel and indoor water park. For more information about OWA, go to VisitOWA.com.