OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A coalition of water safety partners, including the American Red Cross, the National Recreation and Park Association, the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (formerly The Association of Pool & Spa Professionals/National Swimming Pool Foundation) and the World Waterpark Association, along with dozens of other water safety groups will work together to promote May as National Water Safety Month (NWMS). NWSM engages the public to raise awareness about water safety and highlights the importance of public education regarding safer practices for kids and adults when they’re in and around water.

May is National Water Safety Month and has been designated as such in recognition of the popularity of swimming and other water-related recreational activities in the United States, and the resulting need for ongoing public education on safer water practices, including swim lessons, the buddy system, parental supervision, following the posted rules, and always being “water aware.”



What started as a week in 2003 has grown into this annual month-long event that is supported by thousands of aquatics facilities and professionals that provide educational programs, public service announcements, governmental proclamations, dealer and aquatics business promotions and the distribution of water safety themed materials, designed to help prevent water-related fatalities, illnesses and injuries.



“National Water Safety Month is a powerful way to send a crucial message at the start of the busy summer swim season,” said Connie Harvey, Director of the Aquatics Centennial Initiative for the American Red Cross. “There are layers of protection involved in water safety. Ensuring everyone in the family learns how to swim and that parents and caregivers have the knowledge and skills to handle emergencies around the water, including how to perform CPR is a good place to start. National Water Safety Month helps us communicate these messages.”

Hundreds of water safety awareness and educational events take place during the month including:

International Water Safety Day – May 15, 2019

International Water Safety Day is designed to help spread global awareness of the ongoing drowning pandemic, and educate youth in becoming safer in and around water. May 15th is a day to spread drowning awareness and water safety education by any means possible. Register to host an event and access free resources here.

Registration for World’s Largest Swimming Lesson – June 20, 2019

Celebrating its 10th year of saving lives, the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ (WLSL) holds open registration for aquatic facilities interested in being an official Host Location for the global event that takes place on June 20, 2019. Tens of thousands of kids participate to help build awareness about the fundamental importance of teaching children to swim to prevent drowning. Learn more about WLSL and register here.

“More than 9 in 10 Americans believe it is important for children to learn how to swim at an early age,” said Barbara Tulipane, CAE, NRPA president and CEO. “That’s why we’re proud to promote the importance of water safety at our nation’s park and recreation centers where there are opportunities for everyone, especially children, to learn how to swim.”

“The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance, in partnership with members and stakeholders, works year-round to promote the safe enjoyment of water,” said PHTA President & CEO, Lawrence Caniglia. “We are proud to celebrate May as National Water Safety Month. Participation in National Water Safety month not only saves lives but it helps promote the safe enjoyment of swimming to future generations.”

“In 2018, we were able to secure proclamations from Governors in all 50 U.S. states recognizing May as National Water Safety Month. This recognition emphasizes the importance of protecting kids and families in and around the water through education and building awareness,” said Rick Root, World Waterpark Association (WWA) President. “Participating in National Water Safety Month is a wonderful opportunity to broaden our reach and amplify our message about the importance of learning to swim and providing undistracted parental supervision while children are in or near the water.”