Legoland Florida opens first Lego Movie World

LONDON — LEGOLAND Florida Resort has opened its newest and largest expansion to date called “THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD.”

Scruffy Dog Creatives team was privileged to be involved from the early creative stages of this project providing initial concept & concept development services to the talented Merlin Magic Makers Candy Holland and Theodore Papadopoulos who led the project.

According to the Project Director of Merlin Magic Making Keith Carr, the immersion and theming that has been incorporated into the area is unlike anything they’ve ever done.

The new area has three new rides: THE LEGO MOVIE Masters of Flight, Unikitty’s Disco Drop and Battle of Bricksburg.