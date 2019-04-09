International tastes for every palate at the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg offers a delectable culinary tour around the world with its seventh annual Food & Wine Festival. Guests can enjoy authentic international tastes at 19 themed food and beverage kiosks featuring specialty entrées and desserts and more than 100 craft beers, wines, specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.The Food & Wine Festival will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 17 – June 30, and Memorial Day Monday. The festival is included with park admission. Festival entrées, beverages and desserts are available for an additional fee.

“With its assortment of tasty international creations, our Food & Wine Festival has established Busch Gardens Williamsburg as a leading culinary destination in the region,” said culinary operations Senior Leader Franz Kitenko. “This annual festival provides tastes for every palate in one convenient location.”The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival offers park guests the opportunity to sample a variety of food and beverages not normally served in the park.

This year’s event includes four new food kiosks and new beverage bars featuring specialty drinks, cocktails and wine with a focus around beautiful gardens:



1. NEW FOOD KIOSK – MEXICO

Offerings include Fried Shrimp Tacos, Carne Asada Tacos and Chorizo Empanadas.



2. NEW FOOD KIOSK – JAMAICA

Menu features Jerk Chicken Sliders, Gamba Fritters and Pineapple Rum Upside-Down Cake, as well as an assortment of drinks.



3. NEW FOOD KIOSK – PHILIPPINES

Menu includes a Chicken Adobo dish, as well as Siopao, a steamed pork bun with sweet soy glaze.



4. NEW FOOD KIOSK – ITALY

Offerings include Creamy Mushroom Risotto and Caprese, as well as a selection of drinks.



5. NEW BEVERAGE BAR – HERBAL INFUSION

Cocktails include Watermelon Mojito and Mint Julep. Rosemary Lemon Moscato and specialty Lavender Lemonade also are available.



6. NEW BEVERAGE BAR – CRAFT BAR

A large selection of craft beers will be on tap at this new location.



7. NEW BEVERAGE BAR – GARDEN TO GLASS

Offerings include Bloody Mary and Summer Wind cocktails, as well as a specialty smoothie.



8. NEW BEVERAGE BAR – SANGRIA GARDEN

Cocktails include traditional Red Sangria, Citrus Moscato Sangria and Strawberry Rose Sangria.



In addition to the delicious international flavors, special offerings like craft brewery talks, wine, tequila and scotch tastings* also will be offered. And to make it easy, Food & Wine Festival Food & Beverage Samplers* can be purchased for festival-goers to get it all. Tastings and samplers require an additional fee.*

New to the Food & Wine Festival this year, in a further commitment to protecting animals and habitats worldwide, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment™ is replacing polystyrene foam with products made from 100 percent recycled material in all 12 of its parks, including Busch Gardens and Water Country USA. The parks have removed polystyrene foam dinnerware products, including bowls, plates and trays, from all of their dining operations.

“Guests can expect to see the new products in our dining facilities, as well as at our Food & Wine Festival,” Kitenko added.