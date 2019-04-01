International Laser Tag Day celebrated with Laser Tag inventor on 35th anniversary of the game

Laser tag history was made in Texas on Thursday (March 28th) on International Laser Tag Day which marked the 35th anniversary of the day the game debuted. Laurie Jean Britton, a laser tag enthusiast and blogger from upstate New York, completed her quest to play laser tag in all 50 states while being joined by laser tag inventor George Carter III at Laser Quest of North Richland Hills, TX culminating in a celebration for everyone who came out to play laser tag that night. Carter was presented with a plaque in commemoration of the 35thanniversary of opening the first laser tag location for his game, Photon, in the Dallas area on March 28, 1984. Carter is considered to be the founder of the laser tag industry. Laser Quest North Richland Hills (located at 7601 Boulevard 26 #111, N. Richland Hills, TX) hosted the special event.

Britton has become the first person to accomplish the goal of playing laser tag in all 50 states while documenting the five year journey in photos and stories on her blog, www.tiviachickloveslasertag.com. According to Erik Guthrie, curator of the Laser Tag Museum, “In researching our vast archives, the staff of the Laser Tag Museum could not find any records in the past 35 years of anyone making such a claim. Therefore, the Laser Tag Museum can confidently state that when Laurie Jean Britton plays laser tag in Texas then she would be the first person ever to play laser tag in all 50 states of the United States of America.”

Laser Quest North Richland Hills, will host this evening of laser tag games including the game that officially marked Texas as the final state played on Britton's journey laser tagging across America.