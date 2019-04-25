Intercard brings mobile management to the Roller Skating Industry Trade Show 2019

ST. LOUIS — The 2019 International Roller Skating Industry Convention and Trade Show will be held in Las Vegas from April 28 – May 2 at the Tropicana Resort. It is sponsored by the Roller Skating Association International, and Intercard will be there!

Rachelle Granger will be at the Intercard trade show booth on May 2 to demonstrate how proprietors can enhance customer service and boost revenues with Intercard’s innovative cashless technology.

Intercard will feature its enhanced Edge Mobile App Collection, the amusement industry’s first collection of mobile management tools. “The mobile future is here,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard, “and The Edge lets operators make the most of it.”

The Edge Mobile App Collection builds on iService, the industry’s first mobile management app, which Intercard introduced in 2017. iService makes it simple to track and manage every arcade game at one or more locations. Users can remotely put a game out of service for maintenance and technicians can use it to track repair information and when the game was placed back into service. All information is automatically updated on the server and in the cloud.

With the addition of two new apps, the Edge Mobile App Collection helps Intercard customers do even more with mobile technology. Intercard Upshot is a card management app that FEC proprietors can provide to their customers under their own brand. The app allows the customer to easily add value to multiple game cards directly from their mobile device. This means there is no need to go to the center to recharge cards or interrupt the game action to go to a kiosk to do so.

The Inventory app assists staff in maintaining their merchandise and redemption inventory by providing easy access to inventory logs and the ability to adjust inventory. All of this can be done from an Android or iOS mobile device, reducing the labor cost of inventory management and eliminating mistakes.