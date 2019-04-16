Icon named Best New Visitor Attraction at Blackpool Civic Trust Awards

ICON, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s newest ride and the UK’s first ever double launch rollercoaster, has been named Best New Visitor Attraction at the Blackpool Civic Trust Awards.

ICON opened to the public in May 2018 and since then has launched hundreds of thousands of guests on an exhilarating journey across the South side of Blackpool Pleasure Beach. The ride, which was manufactured by Mack Rides in Germany, represents a £16.25M investment.

The Blackpool Civic Trust was formed in February 1975 to encourage and support the town of Blackpool and its people. It’s objectives and aims are to stimulate a sense of Civic Pride to promote high standards of planning and architecture and to secure the preservation, protection and improvement of features of historical or public interest.

The Trust keeps an eye on Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas maintaining an interest in areas relevant to Blackpool’s status as a premier resort.

Amanda Thompson OBE, Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach and patron of the Blackpool Civic Trust, comments, “The Civic Trust is a group which is very close to my heart as my father was the original Chairman when it was established in 1975. We are delighted that ICON has been recognised as the Best New Visitor Attraction. It truly is the most ambitious project we have undertaken at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and has already thrilled hundreds of thousands of excited riders in it’s first year.”