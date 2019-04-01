IATP response to CBS report on trampoline parks
By News Release | April 1, 2019
Patron safety is a top priority for the International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP). Every incident is a serious matter, and we take every opportunity to communicate and recommend to our members that all optimal steps be taken to mitigate risks. The IATP advocates that trampoline parks abide by ASTM International F2970-17, the Standard Practice for Design, Manufacture, Installation, Operation, Maintenance, Inspection and Major Modification of Trampoline Courts.
Patrons spent 80,000,000 hours jumping in trampoline parks across America in 2018, available CPSC data indicates that trampoline park injury rates are lower or on par with common youth sports such as soccer, basketball and volleyball, and far lower than contact sports such as lacrosse and football. In addition, the health benefits (cardiovascular, muscular, coordination, social interaction) of active bouncing far outweigh the
negatives.
The IATP is pro-actively engaged in developing programs and training aimed at enhancing guest experiences. “Let’s Get Jumping” will launch in the summer of 2019 in an effort to offer educational resources to parents and jumpers before they visit an indoor trampoline park, and by September 2020 member parks in the US will be required to pass a third – party inspection.
We currently urge all guests of indoor trampoline parks to look for, or ask the following before they jump:
- Never jump without a court monitor stationed at the activity
- Be certain to read all rules and regulations posted throughout the park
- Make sure to watch a safety video or have a safety briefing from staff
- Always be aware of your surroundings, and never jump around or near other jumpers
- If the park has a foam pit make sure the foam is at or above the level of the trampoline
- If you want to find an IATP member park near you, please visit www.indoortrampolineparks.org