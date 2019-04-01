IATP response to CBS report on trampoline parks

Patron safety is a top priority for the International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP). Every incident is a serious matter, and we take every opportunity to communicate and recommend to our members that all optimal steps be taken to mitigate risks. The IATP advocates that trampoline parks abide by ASTM International F2970-17, the Standard Practice for Design, Manufacture, Installation, Operation, Maintenance, Inspection and Major Modification of Trampoline Courts.

Patrons spent 80,000,000 hours jumping in trampoline parks across America in 2018, available CPSC data indicates that trampoline park injury rates are lower or on par with common youth sports such as soccer, basketball and volleyball, and far lower than contact sports such as lacrosse and football. In addition, the health benefits (cardiovascular, muscular, coordination, social interaction) of active bouncing far outweigh the

negatives.

The IATP is pro-actively engaged in developing programs and training aimed at enhancing guest experiences. “Let’s Get Jumping” will launch in the summer of 2019 in an effort to offer educational resources to parents and jumpers before they visit an indoor trampoline park, and by September 2020 member parks in the US will be required to pass a third – party inspection.

We currently urge all guests of indoor trampoline parks to look for, or ask the following before they jump: