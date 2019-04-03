Guests to get a peek behind the scenes during SeaWorld’s ‘Inside Look’

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — During SeaWorld San Antonio’s “Inside Look,” guests can go behind the scenes to see firsthand what goes into providing world-class animal care and to hear from the professionals who provide that care every day of the year.

Inside Look, which is included with park admission, will bring together park guests, zoological staff members and amazing animals. It will be available during normal park operating hours on three consecutive Saturdays and Sundays – March 30-31; April 6-7 and April 13-14.

“We believe this one-of-a-kind experience will amaze and inspire,” said Carl Lum, SeaWorld park president. “It will enable our guests to learn more about the top-notch, day-to-day care our animal experts provide. Inside Look participants will have the opportunity to meet SeaWorld veterinarians, animal rescuers and marine-zoological specialists and ask them questions.”

Guests will be able to visit six Inside Look locations throughout the park where SeaWorld’s animal care experts and behaviorists will share specifics about the park’s mission to provide extraordinary care and help animals in need. Upon entering the park, guests can pick up an Explorer’s Guide to help plan their day. Those who collect six stamps in their Explorer’s Guide will earn a SeaWorld Expert Explorer’s pin, while supplies last. Inside Look tours are available at Beluga Stadium (Global Conservation), Pacific Point Preserve (Sea Lions), Orca Stadium (Orca Care and Research), Zoological Support Area (Zoological Support), Penguin Encounter (Penguins) and the Animal Connections Center (Animal Ambassadors) at various times throughout the day. For more information, visit SeaWorldSanAntonio.com.

On Inside Look days, SeaWorld will make available two special offers – a 10 percent discount on plush animals and a buy-any-animal-tour, get-a-shark-tour-free opportunity.