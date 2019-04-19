Free rides for preschoolers May 19 at Quassy Amusement Park

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Preschoolers will have their day in the park – Quassy Amusement Park that is – on Sunday, May 19.

The property will be hosting a special day for preschoolers in which those 5 years of age and younger will receive a free all-day ride wristband when an adult family member purchases a wristband.

“We believe this is an outstanding way for us to showcase all of the fantastic attractions we have for not only children, but the entire family,” Quassy President Eric Anderson said of the event. “The park is also initiating a new season-long policy for those under 24 months of age. They will receive free rides on the Grand Carousel and train and entrance into the beach and Splash Away Bay (waterpark) area when accompanied by a paid adult.”

Over the past several years the family-owned park has introduced numerous new rides for all ages.

New for 2019 is the Bouncing Buggies family ride, located in the heart of the property.

“We added two new children’s rides at the lakefront in 2017 and both of those rides also accommodate adults,” Anderson said of the park’s recent focus. “Plus, we have a variety of rides just for younger children – in total, more than a dozen rides for smaller kids.”

The venerable property is entering its 111th season of operation and last year introduced its largest project to date: Caterogy 5 Rapids – Extreme Waterslides in Splash Away Bay waterpark.

The ride area of Quassy will operated weekends starting April 27 with the waterpark and Quassy Beach ramping up for the summer season on May 25. Daily operation begins June 4 through Labor Day.