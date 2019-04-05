Easter at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is gearing up for another cracking Easter with an egg-stravaganza of fun and egg-citement for the whole family. The famous amusement park is open daily throughout the Easter holidays and its not just the amazing line up of rides for you to enjoy – there are shows and activities taking place each day.

Between Saturday 13th and Monday 22nd April there will be Easter activities taking place each day at FY4, next to the Spectacular Dancing Water Show. The whole area will be filled with egg-citing games, activities and shows. Each day will see six different eggs-clusive games played and that’s no YOKE! There will also be a Live Easter egg-stravaganza with the “HOP ‘N’ BOP” show featuring Bradley and Bella Beaver. Youngsters can also try their hand at egg decorating and Easter bonnet making with prizes to be won daily and of course lots of Easter Eggs. You wont be able to control your egg-citement.

On Saturday 20th April, the first Late Night Riding and Fireworks event of the year takes place. Ride into the night on the UK’s tallest coaster, The Big One, check out the twists and turns of ICON at twilight, enjoy a night race on the Grand National or take a night flight into the dusk on Red Arrows Skyforce. From 10pm that night, the skies will be lit up by an amazing fireworks display with a fantastic musical soundtrack.

Just in time for Easter, Blackpool Pleasure Beach has launched two cracking new products which means guests will be scrambling to save £££s on their visit. The Open Dated Wristband mean that visitors to Blackpool Pleasure Beach can purchase a wristband for a great online price and then visit on any day of the 2019 season.

When booking, guests will have the option to purchase a wristband with a specific date or an Open Dated Wristband. Once they purchase the Open Dated Wristband online, they will receive a reference which they can redeem at the Ticket Centre on any day of the season.

The April Pass is the perfect way to experience Blackpool Pleasure Beach over the Easter Holidays. This gives you an unlimited ride wristband every day until April 28th 2019.

Open Dated Wristbands can be purchased online from Monday 1st April and cost just £30, a saving of £9 on the gate price. April Passes cost just £55 when booked online in advance.