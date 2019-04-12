Dreamwood Park wins Golden Pony Award

LONDON — Scruffy Dog Creative Services would like to congratulate Dreamwood Park Russia on their Golden Pony Award, won in early March, in Moscow.

Scruffy Dog Creative is proud to have worked on this award winning park, delivering the masterplanning, concept design, development, schematic design and detail design, along with the other creative partners.

The Golden Pony Awards are hosted by Facto Edizioni, publishers of Games & Parks Industry magazine in cooperation with the Raapa, Russian Association of Amusement parks and attractions.

Dreamwood Park, is located within Mriya Resort located in Yalta, Republic of Crimea, Russia, won the award for the professional commitment that is behind the creation of this park in terms of design, theming, choice of attractions, in order to give life to a unique and inspiring experience.

Luisa Dal Bianco, the president of Facto Edizioni and of the jury of the awards, said “ Dreamwood is the first real theme park in Russia. It offers an enchanting journey along 4 nature areas built around a central thematic tree of adventure – Water, Mountains, Wind and Forest – which inform a variety of family attractions including themed costers, water rides, extreme rope course, and a goldminers’ station, all exclusively projected and built by leading manufacturers from Germany and England.”