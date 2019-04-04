DNP Releases software update for Snap Lab SL620A photo printing kiosk solution

CONCORD, N.C. — DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation (DNP IAM) today announced the immediate availability of its Snap Lab SL620A software update – version 3.4.25.0. The new software version provides a range of functional updates and improvements.

As part of the new software version, users can now execute a digital wireless transfer of images from cell phones to the Snap Lab without use of the mobile app. This new capability makes it easier for customers to input and print the photos. A new index print feature has also been added. The index print can be added to the print job and will show thumbnails of every image in the print job order.

Other enhancements for better workflows during events include a new Event Mode control which now allows an operator to set the quantity for minimum and maximum photos per order and the ability to process credit card payment directly through the interface.

“Adding this functionality and new features to the Snap Lab software is a direct result of feedback from our customers in the event photography and photo retail markets,” stated Shinichi Yamashita, President of DNP IAM. “These improvements are part of continuous upgrades we have made to the software platform, enhancing its capabilities with no additional investment required.”

The DNP Snap Lab photo printing system has become one of the best-selling, most desired event photography systems on the market because of its ease-of-use, light weight, small footprint, and full feature set in a compact photo solution — with no PC required. The Snap Lab has been engineered with a 10.1 -inch touch-sensitive color LCD and a user-friendly graphical user interface (GUI), providing instant photo printing and access to numerous templates to add borders and text to photos, collages, calendars, and a host of other features.