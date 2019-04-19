Construction underway for Pinstack Austin

DALLAS, Texas — Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. today announced PINSTACK’s expansion outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. With three successful locations in Plano, Las Colinas/Irving and Allen, the premier entertainment and dining destination is slated to open its first Austin location in late 2019 at Tech Ridge Center, a Regency Centers (Nasdaq: REG) property.

“We are excited to bring PINSTACK to Austin, one of the largest and fastest growing cities in Texas,” said Mark Moore, CEO of Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. “As we partner with Regency Centers for the first time, our goal is to create a unique and memorable entertainment experience for the surrounding communities and local organizations.”

PINSTACK provides a range of engaging activities for a fun night out. Bowl a perfect game at its state-of-the-art bowling lanes or conquer one’s fear of heights on a 24-foot high rock climbing wall. Dodge your opponent’s laser beam in the two-story laser tag arena or buckle up for a wild ride with bumper cars. The massive game room includes the latest video games and virtual reality technology, such as the four-player Halo: Fireteam Raven and Virtual Rabbids as well as arcade classics and the latest pinball machines. PINSTACK also features a 16-person Giant Foosball table that is a first of its kind in Texas. Towering over the game room is a 20-foot high ropes challenge course perfect for team building.

The Austin location will also boast a chef-inspired restaurant, serving elevated classics and a weekend brunch menu. In addition to PINSTACK’s monthly chef’s specials, menu highlights include Signature Mac & Cheese Pops, Almond Crusted Salmon, Texas Smokehouse Burger, Classic Margherita Pizza, and the PINSTACKED Pancake Tower. Additionally, its sophisticated beverage menu boasts signature craft cocktails, an extensive wine list featuring over 45 varietals (including 12 on tap), as well as 24 imported and domestic draft beers— all served from the venue’s two full-service bars.

PINSTACK will offer restaurant, patio and lane-side dining, plus entertainment areas for private parties and events. Private rooms are equipped with AV capabilities for corporate and business-related needs.