Busch Gardens Tampa Bay celebrates the addition of Sesame Street’s Julia to the Safari Of Fun

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is excited to welcome Sesame Street’s Julia to the Safari of Fun. Julia is an autistic four-year-old girl from Sesame Street who enjoys playing with her friends Elmo and Abby Cadabby. To celebrate the addition of Julia and to honor Autism Awareness Month, Busch Gardens will host a sensory friendly showing of “Let’s Play Together,” April 13 & 14 at 10am. After the showing, walk-around Julia will meet with guests who attended the show. Families can also take home free Sesame Street storybooks featuring Julia.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, developed Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children, with content featuring Julia, to help support families with autism and promote the uniqueness in all children. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay celebrates the unique in all things, from animals to people, things that thrill us and inspire us – which is why having Julia as part of the Sesame Street Safari of Fun at Busch Gardens is so exciting. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is now the second theme park in the country to have Julia as part of the friends of Sesame Street.

Sesame Place, also owned by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, offers regular visits from Julia. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is committed to providing a family-friendly experience, including all members of the family. In 2019, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove were all recognized as Certified Autism Centers. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is also looking to reach this certification in the future.

Enjoy more character fun for free with the Busch Gardens Preschool Card:

Florida residents can register now up until May 19, 2019 for the 2019 Preschool Card, which is valid for unlimited visits at both Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island for children ages five or younger through December 31, 2019, including the following Sesame Street events:

Sesame Street Fun all year!Safari of Fun Spring Kids’ Weekends

Saturdays and Sundays: May 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 & 19

This spring, join Elmo, Rubber Duckie, Cookie Monster and the rest of the gang for fun-filled weekends including dance parties, crafts and more!

Sesame Street Safari of Fun Fall Kids’ Weekend

Saturdays and Sundays: October 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 & 27

Fall-inspired activities lead the way weekends in October at Busch Gardens’ Sesame Street Safari of Fun. Kids won’t want to miss dance parties featuring their favorite Sesame Street friends like Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Grover, Rosita, and more who will make special appearances dressed in their best Halloween attire.