Breaking news: DHS to release 30,000 visas

The Department of Labor decided today to approve 30,000 visas. While this number is double the 15,000 released last year, it is still under the cap. These visas will only be for returning workers who worked any year of 2016, 2017 or 2018.

There will be a public comment period which could last a few weeks. Visas should then be available in about three weeks and not the two months originally projected. More information will follow as details become available.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank OABA members for the countless hours and financial resources they have contributed to this cause. We would especially like to acknowledge the efforts of our own Michael Wood for leading the charge for our industry and the entire H2B community. Michael has spent a great deal of time interacting with political leaders, coalition members and our lobbyist. We should also recognize the great efforts of Greg Hartley and his team at Husch Blackwell Strategies.

While we, once again, have been able extract additional visas on an appropriation bill, we must press on for a permanent solution. Our efforts this year will focus on the passage of an authorization bill. This will allow for a meaningful and consistent solution for our industry’s foreign labor issues. We will need to continue our fundraising efforts and interaction with government officials to get this done. Thanks to each and every one of you for your dedication to our industry.