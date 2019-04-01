Blackpool Pleasure Beach launches new open dated wristband

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is launching a great new product which will give guests much more flexibility around their visits. Open Dated Wristbands mean that visitors to Blackpool Pleasure Beach can purchase a wristband for a great online price and then visit on any day of the 2019 season.

When booking, guests will have the option to purchase a wristband with a specific date or an Open Dated Wristband. Once they purchase the Open Dated Wristband online, they will receive a reference which they can redeem at the Ticket Centre on any day of the season.

Open Dated Wristbands can be purchased online from Monday 1st April and cost just £30, a saving of £9 on the gate price.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach really is the world’s most ride intensive amusement park. With 10 amazing rollercoasters to choose from, whatever your taste in thrills, we have a ride for you. Our younger thrillseekers can enjoy the ups and downs of the Blue Flyer before they progress onto the classic Nickelodeon Streak. If you have a head for heights, the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, The Big One, offers high-speed drops and breathtaking views. If you like your world to be turned upside down take your pick from Revolution, Infusion or our newest addition to the line up, ICON.

2018 saw the launch of ICON, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s newest ride and the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster. ICON launches visitors on an exhilarating journey where they will feel the same acceleration as a Formula 1 driver before twisting and turning at high speeds across the park, interacting with other rides. A second boost of speed will then launch riders to heights of 88.5ft, with drops of up to 82ft, giving even the bravest of thrill seekers an unforgettable experience.

For those looking to enjoy action packed family fun, a visit to the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land is ideal. Loaded with 12 rides and attractions, youngsters can meet their favourite Nick characters including Paw Patrol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach are also adding extra value to the Pleasure Beach Pass. For just £10, anyone purchasing a Pleasure Beach Pass can now enjoy a trip around the world on the River Caves as well as the chance to ride the Pleasure Beach Express, explore the Chinese Puzzle Maze and enjoy the various on park entertainment and events which take place throughout the year.