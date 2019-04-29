Andreas Veilstrup Andersen transitions from Liseberg to Tivoli Gardens

Andreas Veilstrup Andersen, who succeeded Mats Wedin in the post, has been CEO of Liseberg since February 2011. During his time, the park has undergone major changes, both physically and organizationally. Attractions like Helix and Valkyria have been built, the children’s area Rabbit Land has opened and the company’s largest expansion ever, Liseberg’s on-site hotel and indoor water park, is in the starting blocks.

“I am very proud of the Liseberg that I have been involved in managing and developing. But I am most proud of my fantastic colleagues, whom I know will take Liseberg to new heights,” says Andreas Veilstrup Andersen..

After completing his employment at Liseberg, Andreas will begin as Executive Vice President at Tivoli Gardens Copenhagen, where he will join the Executive Committee.

Liseberg’s Board of Directors will shortly start a recruitment process to find a new CEO. Christer Holmgren, Chairman of the Board Liseberg says that he has good hopes to find a replacement for Andersen, but that it will take time.

“Andreas has done a fantastic job as CEO of Liseberg and he leaves a very well-run company. It is important for us to find the right person who can continue to lead Liseberg into the future,” says Christer Holmgren.

