AIMS International announces new Board Officers and Directors for 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The AIMS International Board of Directors is pleased to announce that effective April 1st, Franceen Gonzales, EVP business development–the Americas, for WhiteWater, has become president of the AIMS board of directors. She replaces Tim Viox who served as board president for the past two years. The board has also appointed Tony Claassen, rides maintenance compliance officer at Herschend Family Entertainment, as vice president and, George Tso, engineering executive director, Ocean Park, Hong Kong as secretary. Linda Freeman, Rockwell Automation, remains treasurer.

In addition, three new board directors take office after having been elected at the annual membership meeting this past January:

Monty Jasper, corporate vice-president of safety and engineering for the Cedar Fair Entertainment Company. He is a registered professional engineer with experience in operations, maintenance, construction, safety and engineering and holds Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Mechanical Engineering. Jasper has worked 46 years in the amusement industry with both Six Flags and Cedar Fair and is a member of the Ohio Amusement Ride Advisory Board and the ASTM Committee F24 on Amusement Rides and Devices. He also serves on the AIMS Education Committee.

Dr. Kathryn Woodcock, CCPE ICAE PEng, a Professor at Ryerson University in Toronto involved in unique extracurricular training, research, and knowledge of mobilization activities focused on human factors of amusement rides and attractions pertaining to guests, operators, and inspectors. Dr. Woodcock is also a member of TEA, ASTM Committee F24, Ontario TSSA Amusement Devices Advisory Council, Global Safety Committee of IAAPA, IAAPA Foundation Academic Advisory Council, and Board of Directors of the Canadian National Exhibition.

David Bromilow, Global Director of Parks and Attractions, Mobaro Park. Bromilow has worked for more than 40 years in the amusement industry, beginning as an apprentice engineer at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. He has worked as an independent amusement Industry consultant worldwide, at AON / SLE Insurance Group as technical risk control manager and as general manager park operations, at Drayton Manor. He is chairman of the IAAPA EMEA Safety Committee and serves on the IAAPA Global Safety Committee.

