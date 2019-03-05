WWA’s board of directors opens call for Hall Of Fame nominations

The World Waterpark Association’s Board of Directors is now seeking nominations for its 2019 Hall of Fame induction slate. Currently, there are more than 80 individuals enshrined in the WWA Hall of Fame, many of whom have built the water leisure industry that we know and appreciate today. Now is your chance to nominate worthy recipients for this year’s ceremony. Selected recipients will be inducted at the WWA Show, October 8, 2019 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S.A.

Submit your nominations here. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, April 1, 2019. The WWA Hall of Fame exists to recognize and honor those individuals who have made noteworthy achievements in the development and advancement of the water attractions industry.

The WWA Hall of Fame celebrates those individuals who have reached a position of eminence through contributions that have provided outstanding service, innovation or advanced the WWA and/or the water attractions industry.