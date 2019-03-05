Triotech appoints Sylvain Larose to the position of Chief Operating Officer

Ernest Yale, founding president of Triotech, a world leader in interactive entertainment, is proud to announce the nomination of Sylvain Larose as the company’s chief operating officer. A key player at Triotech for the last 15 years, Sylvain Larose will now supervise all of the company’s operations, in Montreal and around the world.

“Sylvain has the skills, and especially an in-depth knowledge of the market, and so will play a key role in defining our future orientations and business strategies,” said Ernest Yale. “Renowned for his dynamic approach and his thoroughness, he will help the company reach its business goals and make sure that our products continue to stand out in amusement parks and tourist attractions around the world.”

“I am very proud to put the expertise I have gained since 2004 to work on behalf of the company and to tackle this new challenge,” said Sylvain Larose. “I had the good fortune of seeing Triotech grow on the world stage and am convinced that we can go even further in the next few years.”

Until very recently, Mr. Larose held the post of chief financial officer. Prior to that he has held several positions within Triotech including general manager. His extensive experience within the industry gives him a strong grasp of strategic, financial and operational issues.

Ernest Yale and Sylvain Larose are delighted with this nomination, which will allow Triotech to continue to build on its success and to continue being an industry leader.