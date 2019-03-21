The astonishing & unusual performing at Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. — World leaders in live performance, acrobatics and unconventional music will perform daily on the stages of Silver Dollar City (SDC) during The Festival of Wonder, April 10-28. Billed as “A Most Amazing Entertainment Experience,” the festival features performances that are as unexpected as they are entertaining, with elements like pyro theatrics and aerial acrobatics.

“These are acts you don’t just walk into,” proclaims Rex Burdette, SDC Entertainment & Events Manager, who has traveled the world booking artists for the park for decades. “These are acts from all across the globe we have scouted. Many are TV sensations known for their unique presentations you won’t find anywhere else,” Burdette said.

In support of The Year of Shows & Festivals at Silver Dollar City, new acts grace the stages of The Festival of Wonder in 2019. Phoenix Fire, the world leader in pyro and special effects theatrics, creates a new dimension of entertainment for the guests of Silver Dollar City, forging a level of entertainment unprecedented at the 1880s-style theme park. This multimedia experience will dominate Red Gold Heritage Hall with lasers, special effects and even fire. With over 20 years of experience, Phoenix Fire, based in Vienna, is regarded as the originators of LED, laser and light performance with pixel programming, black lights, projection mapping and interactive visuals

Joining the ranks of the festival’s collection of extraordinary feats of strength and balance is CirqUnique, with five new acts, including the high-flying “Duo Ignite,” direct from America’s Got Talent, swinging and spinning high above the Opera House stage. Other new acts include the staggering “Wheel of Danger,” an 18-foot-tall revolving pendulum, maneuvered by eighth-generation circus performer Jayson Dominguez, and “Rolla Bolla,” an America’s Got Talent routine from sixth-generation circus performer Axel Perez. Crowd-favorite Maria Wolf, regarded as the best female “Diabolist” in the world, returns to the show, all hosted by comedian Adam Ace.

I-Harp Extreme is full of energy, too, with world-renowned harpists Dearbhail Finnegan from Ireland and Marianne Gubri from Italy, and an all-new instrument, the “Laser Harp.” Other new acts include a one-man band show and 24-time, world-record-holder Albert Lucas’ comedic juggling routine. Additional returning acts include PaintJam with Dan Dunn, high-speed painting techniques on an upside-down canvas, and the adrenaline-pumping troupe X-Pogo, vaulting over 10 feet high above Town Square.

The Festival of Wonder runs Wednesdays through Sundays, April 10-28 (closed Easter) at the Branson, Missouri theme park.