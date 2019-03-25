Submissions for Amusement Today’s 2019 industry preview

Amusement Today will be publishing its annual amusement industry preview in the May 2019 issue.

To make certain your new-for-2019 installs are included, send a list of your 2019 projects to jseifert@amusementtoday.com. The deadline for inclusion is April 10, 2019.

AT is looking for any new ride or attraction at parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, traveling carnivals shows, cruise ships, even stand-alone attractions such as giant wheels, tower rides and alpine coasters.