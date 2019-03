MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, Middlebury, Conn., opens in just 55 days, but this morning looked more like a winter wonderland rather than a property preparing for its spring launch. A harsh winter storm dumped up a foot of snow on the area overnight, forcing most public schools to be closed today. Park personnel continue to gear up for Quassy’s 111th season, which starts April 27. (COURTESY QUASSY AMUSEMENT PARK)