LONDON — Scruffy Dog Global Creative Services has head hunted Gareth Smy as a creative lead based in the London studio.

Prior to joining Scruffy Dog, Gareth, who specializes in Intellectual Property, worked at the LEGO Group in Billund, Denmark, focusing on the creative & IP management for LEGOLAND Resort & Theme parks worldwide. Gareth’s main role is to lead the company’s global attractions, one of the first being for DreamWorks.

Previous to the LEGO Group, Gareth was at Merlin Magic Making, the creative design division of Merlin Entertainments, where he was responsible for creating some of the newest attractions around the Globe.

Gareth said, “I was introduced to Scruffy Dog and the CEO Joe whilst working on one of their first projects for Merlin, which coincidentally was one of my first too. From there we have always worked really well together. I’m glad that I can continue to fulfill my passion in the themed entertainment industry, developing a multitude of global projects for Scruffy Dog’s growing client base— It’s a dream scenario!”

Gareth is a part of Scruffy Dog’s continued expansion, strengthening the creative team, all of whom have been carefully hand picked from around the world.