New multi-weekend event to debut at Valleyfair

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair will debut a multi-weekend event, Peanuts Celebration, for the 2019 season. This is an all-new event uniquely dedicated to celebrating the beloved Peanuts characters and invites guests to step inside the pages of a Charles M. Schulz comic strip as the characters take over the park for the very first time.

The newly introduced event will take place on weekends beginning June 8 through June 30. This limited time celebration invites fans of all ages to join in on the fun by introducing new ways for guests to play and interact with the Peanuts Gang throughout the park. Valleyfair will spend each weekend celebrating Schulz’s creation with enthusiasm only found in Minnesota.

“This event draws on the roots the Schulz family built in Minnesota,” Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s General Manager, said, “We are sure that guests will find the fun, joy, and humor in this event that Charles Schulz portrayed in each of his comics.”

The event will feature special Peanuts inspired décor, new social media worthy comic strip photo ops, new character experiences, live shows, exclusive merchandise and deliciously themed treats to complete this whimsical celebration. Everyone’s favorite messy pal, Pig Pen, will be making his Valleyfair debut as he hosts a special meetup at Peanuts Pavilion with some of his favorite animal friends.

The Peanuts inspired festivities continue at Peanuts Sketch School as the park introduces an experience that gives both the young and the young at heart a lesson on how to draw their favorite Peanuts character. The Peanuts Sketch School will include our resident cartoonist who will provide step by step instructions on how to draw the perfect Peanuts masterpiece.

The celebration continues at Superior Stage where the Peanuts characters have two all-new musical surprises for guests. During the day Sally and Schroder will host a retrospective of music in The Music Goes Round and Round where they’ll have the audience dancing in the aisles. At nightfall, the stage will transform into a musical extravaganza as the park presents the first ever Woodstock’s Musical Festival. The musical event will feature the Peanuts Gang performing a high energy rock concert for the whole family.

“These shows are specifically designed to keep the audience on the edge of their seat, or better yet, on their feet, “Justine Bergevin, Valleyfair’s Entertainment Manager, said, “We are so excited for guests to experience these awesome performances.”

On Saturday, June 15, Valleyfair is celebrating Good Ol’ Charlie Brown by hosting Charlie Brown Day. The park invites guests to enjoy the celebration to show love to everyone’s favorite blockhead Charlie Brown by hosting the largest gathering of Charlie Browns in one picture. If your name is Charlie Brown you can receive FREE admission to the park on June 15-16. Simply show a valid ID at our admissions building to receive your complimentary ticket.

Find the full entertainment lineup at Valleyfair.com/PeanutsCelebration.