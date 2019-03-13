National Parents Magazine Picks Time Traveler in Top 10

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City’s Time Traveler, has been named in the “Top 10 Best Theme-Park Rides for Families” in America by Parents, the New York-based Meredith publication with national circulation exceeding 2 million.

The world’s fastest, steepest & tallest complete-circuit spinning coaster finds itself among the ranks of Disney and Universal parks, cementing Time Traveler as a world-class thrill. Silver Dollar City is the only family-owned park to make this selective list which also includes well-known parks like Legoland and the Six Flags chain. The coaster’s 90-degree drop—the steepest on any complete-circuit spinning coaster—stood out among the competition to Parents along with its state-of-the-art, magnetic-controlled spin system, proclaiming the coaster as “Best Big Drop.”

In addition, just in time for Spring Break, Thunderation took a new award for “Favorite Mine Train Coaster” from the American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE). According to their website, ACE is the largest and longest-running enthusiast organization in the world with more than 5,500 members.

Time Traveler and the park’s additional 40 rides and attractions are open during Silver Dollar City’s Spring Ride Days, March 13–17, 20–24, 27–31, and April 5 & 7.