More than 100 attend NEAAPA’s 106th Anniversary Education Conference & Annual Meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — More than 100 persons gathered for the New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions’ (NEAAPA) 106th Anniversary Education Conference and Annual Meeting March 18-20 at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel here.

The highlight of event was the induction of Gene Dean, owner of Fiesta Shows/Dean Enterprises, Seabrook, N.H., into the NEAAPA Hall of Fame during Tuesday evening’s dinner meeting.

Accepting on his behalf was Gene’s son, E.J., who chronicled his father’s history in the industry, which started at Salisbury Beach, Mass., before the family branched out into the carnival business in 1967.

Today, Fiesta Shows is said to be New England’s largest carnival with more than 70 rides. Gene, who was unable to attend due to prior commitments, is the first carnival operator to go into the prestigious hall since its formation in 1998.