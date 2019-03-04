Main Event Entertainment is now an official partner of Special Olympics

DALLAS, Texas — Main Event Entertainment is excited to announce it has signed on as an official sponsor of Special Olympics, the world’s largest organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Special Olympics is Main Event’s first national partner. After a long search for a charitable or other partner organization, Main Event recognized Special Olympics was exactly the partner that the ultimate entertainment destination had been seeking.

Main Event’s local-level support of Special Olympics helped lead to the national partnership. Several Main Event locations already actively host Special Olympics events, meetings, athlete practice sessions and competitions. Main Event will continue to grow its support of Special Olympics in every state it operates in, including the support of Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools and student athletes.

“Main Event couldn’t be more excited to team up with Special Olympics as our official national partner,” said Chris Morris, President and CEO of Main Event Entertainment. “Main Event conducted a long search to find the right philanthropic partner to align with and Special Olympics is the perfect fit. This is a partnership that can grow as we grow.”

There are multiple parallels between Special Olympics and Main Event. To both organizations, “Engagement” is a way of life through community, family, schools, living active lifestyles, friendly competition and more.

To raise funds to support Special Olympics, Main Event guests can donate any amount, $1 or more, to Special Olympics anytime they are in the entertainment center. 100 percent of the funds donated will go directly to Special Olympics and will be used for various events and activities. In addition, Main Event will be hosting a national fundraiser from Feb. 20 through April 16 at all 42 Main Event locations where each center will sell Special Olympics insignias that guests can post in the center.

