IRT/iROC: Call for presentations

International Ride Training is now accepting presentation proposals for its next International Ride Operator Certification Safety School to be held February 4-7, 2020 (location TBA). Each year, IRT prides itself on offering the best, most creative and interactive ride operations training in the world, and we are looking for nothing short of this high standard for our 2020 Safety School.

Your topic should be relevant to Ride Operations. Remember – a ride is a ride is a ride. There is no need to focus solely on traditional hard rides! Submissions dealing with rides of all types, including waterslides, aquatic attractions, zip lines, inflatables, trampolines, and adventure attractions are encouraged as much as those dealing with traditional hard rides. We also welcome submissions from all types of facilities: large and small parks, FEC’s, manufacturers, mobile operators, and suppliers / consultants to the industry.

Please click on the submission link here: Fill Out Form. Forms must be emailed to erik@ridetraining.com no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 3/29/19. IRT will review submissions and notify those that have been selected in April.