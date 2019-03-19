iPlay America announces grand opening of Topgolf Swing Suite for May 2019

FREEHOLD, N.J. — The much-anticipated Topgolf Swing Suite at iPlay America is set to celebrate its grand opening on Friday, May 3. iPlay America is the first family entertainment center in the country to adopt Topgolf Swing Suite, which will feature six simulator bays with, multiple HDTVs and full food and beverage service, all set within a luxury lounge environment.

Powered by industry-leading Full Swing simulators, games are designed for both nongolfers and golfers alike. The selection of games, created for up to eight players per bay, includes Topgolf favorites such as TopContender, TopPressure, and TopChallenge, and non-golf immersive games like Carnival Classic, Hockey Shots and Zombie Dodgeball. Guests will also be able to enjoy a drink from the dedicated full bar or order food off the brand-new menu from iPlay America’s restaurant, Game Time Bar & Grill, including a variety of options perfect for sharing.

“We’re eagerly counting down the days until we open Topgolf Swing Suite at iPlay America to all of our fans,” said Jessica Schwartz, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at iPlay America. “We’re thrilled to be the first family entertainment center to incorporate this state-of-the-art experience into our attraction offerings. Not only does Topgolf Swing Suite expand our selection of unique activities, but it also meets a demand from our older demographic. Topgolf Swing Suite is the ideal venue for friends to relax, grab a drink, enjoy some delicious food and just have a great time together, anytime of year.”

Topgolf Swing Suite complements iPlay America’s numerous attractions, including 250+ arcade games, rides, laser tag and more. Bays are available on a first-come, first-served basis during regular business hours, with a limited number of reservations accepted daily. Conveniently situated between Game Time Bar & Grill and the Event Center @ iPA, Topgolf Swing Suite can also be rented for parties, social gatherings and corporate events and team building outings. Pricing varies per hour depending on the day of the week and time of day.