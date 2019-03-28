Hop into the latest VR attraction at Daytona Lagoon

Daytona Beach, Fla. —The Raving Rabbids are coming alive at Daytona Lagoon in one of its newest arcade attractions, Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride. It is one of six new games added to the MEGA Arcade this month. The MEGA arcade has over 75 games from the newest technology to old school favorites like House of Dead and air hockey.

Virtual Rabbids players hop in a seat and strap on HTC VIVE headsets to ride through three premium virtual reality (VR) experiences: Alpine Adventure, Canyon Chaos, and Holiday Hijinks. The fully-immersive game accommodates guests of all ages and features twists, turns, thrills, and spills in every direction with true 360 ̊ views.

The multi-axis synchronized motion seats with hi-fi audio and dynamic wind simulation adds to the thrill in the wacky world of Virtual Rabbids. There are both single and multi-player options, with an emergency stop if the experience becomes too overwhelming. Virtual Rabbids is only $5 to play.

Four other arcade games join Virtual Rabbids and are now available at Daytona Lagoon. Injustice features collectible character cards, Connect 4 Hoops challenges players in basketball, Ice Man brings the family together in a water target game, and Magic Coin allows guests an egg hunt experience. Super Bikes 3, a dueling racers game, will also be added in May.

“We are beyond excited to add to these new games to Daytona Lagoon and offer our guests the latest in innovative game play and an unforgettable experience,” said Tyler Currie, General Manager of Daytona Lagoon. “Virtual Rabbids is unlike any other game we offer, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it along with the other exciting new attractions we’re adding this year.”

The new arcade games are part of all the new additions in 2019, including the largest expansion to the waterpark in years with two new slides debuting this Spring. Lagoon Waterpark at Daytona Lagoon is now open for the season. A full schedule can be found online:https://daytonalagoon.com/calendar-wet/.