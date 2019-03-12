Holiday World ride operators win award for Excellence in Safety

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — For the second year in a row, Holiday World’s team of ride operators has received the industry’s top award in Ride Operations Excellence.

The award, presented by International Ride Training (IRT) of Nashville, Tennessee, is the result of scores earned during an unannounced safety audit at Holiday World during the 2018 season.

“It is a privilege to witness these ride operators in action,” says IRT’s Erik Beard. “The focus on safety, both from these parks and their operators, is evident in their training and performance. To achieve this award takes full commitment, teamwork, and real dedication to guest safety.”

Holiday World’s crew of 175 ride operators received high scores in all categories during an unannounced third-party safety audit last season. According to IRT, Holiday World is the only park to receive this award two years in a row.

“This award is a result of the remarkable dedication of our Attractions Team,” says Holiday World’s president, Matt Eckert. “Whether it’s a children’s canoe ride or a 17-story-tall roller coaster, our team members always keeps safety as their top priority.”