Fun food for the family at Interfun Expo

A1 Equipment, a family-run business selling fun food machinery and

supplies since 1986, is to showcase its range of culinary products at InterFun Expo.

The company has expanded from popcorn and candy floss to provide a full inventory of family favourites including nachos, waffles, hot dogs, churros, crepes, slush, chocolate fountains and much more.

Following A1 Equipment’s decision to exhibit at InterFun Expo, which will take place this year in Leeds on 30 April and 1 May, Lawrence Breindel, company director, said: “We are your one-stop-shop for fun food machinery and supplies providing you with snacks, smiles and success.”

Christine Butterworth, managing director of InterFun Expo, said: “Food and beverage is a hugely important part of the family day out experience. A1 Equipment has developed an extensive range of products and we look forward to welcoming them to InterFun Expo later this year.”

InterFun Expo is a B2B event aimed at owners and operators of a variety of locations from FECs, arcades and amusement parks to adventure zones, holiday resorts, pubs, eateries, malls, farm attractions and historic homes. It will incorporate a product showcase and a series of inspirational seminars for all those involved in the business of providing family fun. We anticipate a great event.

InterFun Expo takes place at New Dock, Royal Armouries Square, Royal Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1NF on 30 April and 1 May, 2019.