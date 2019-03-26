Firestone Financial announces 2018 Platinum Partners Awards

Recipients will be honored during a ceremony at Amusement Expo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Firestone Financial announced their 2018 Platinum Partners today. This year’s selection includes leading manufacturers and distributors, chosen for their leadership and innovation in the Amusement industry and for their support of Firestone Financial’s initiatives throughout 2018. There will be an awards ceremony on March 28 at 10 a.m. in Booth #714 at Amusement Expo 2019.

“The selection process was especially difficult this year,” said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Firestone Financial. “We had a terrific pool of partners who continually do everything they can to help advance the industry through innovation, creativity, and a passion for leading change. We’re excited to once again honor our recipients.”

The 2018 Firestone Financial Platinum Partners Club honorees are:

MANUFACTURERS –

Apple Industries, Inc.

Arachnid, Inc.

Creative Works, Inc.

EMBED USA LLC

Intercard, Inc.

Triotech Amusement, Inc.

TouchTunes Music Corporation

Vendors Exchange International, Inc.



DISTRIBUTORS –