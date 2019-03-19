Dreamworld Invests in team members’ futures with launch of new Training Academy

As part of Ardent Leisure’s ongoing commitment to be a leader in all aspects of theme park operations and safety, Dreamworld has established a Training Academy to deliver continued learning and development opportunities to its team members.

The Dreamworld Training Academy will partner with local businesses to integrate its nationally accredited training programs in tourism, hospitality, leadership, health and safety and role specific training including ride operations.

These training opportunities will support career progression across all areas of the business by developing employee career pathways.

Dreamworld CEO, John Osborne said the company is committed to the ongoing development of every team member to ensure they reach their full potential.

“Our team members are our most valuable resource, therefore it’s important for us to ensure they have the skills needed to succeed in their career at Australia’s biggest theme park,” Mr Osborne said.”

“The Training Academy has been established to take our team to the next level,” he added.

It will feature training programs for ride operators and loaders, which will continue to include nationally accredited units of competency to ensure they have the skillset needed for these specific roles.

“It is proof that Dreamworld’s commitment to being a global leader in theme park operations and safety is stronger than ever, and shows how serious we are about the safety of our guests and team members,” Mr Osborne said.

Ardent Leisure has previously stated that the Coroner’s recommendations arising out of the coronial inquest will be implemented in consultation with Workplace Health and Safety Queensland and the theme park industry.