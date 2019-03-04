Action Tag: from malls in the Middle East to InterFun Expo

Laser tag specialist Action Tag is to exhibit at the InterFun Expo, taking place on 30 April and 1 May, 2019 in Leeds, following the completion of a major installation in the Middle East.

Ron Francis, the company’s founder and CEO, said: “Action Tag is delighted to be taking part in the InterFun Expo, after having completed the largest indoor arena in the Middle East, located in the Abdali Mall in Amman, Jordan.”

He said such new developments highlight the need for an entertainment complex in modern-day shopping malls.

“It is needed to combat the influence of the online shopping and to draw people back into the real world, where they can look and touch the products. Having an entertainment centre increases the footfall of the malls and Action Tag are proud to be at the forefront of this new concept,” Francis added.

InterFun Expo is a B2B event aimed at those involved in providing family entertainment and activities within retail and standalone environments.

Christine Butterworth, managing director of InterFun Expo, said: “Laser tag is a firm favourite when it comes to family entertainment. It is no surprise shopping malls around the globe are looking to this exhilarating activity as a way to encourage more families through the door.”