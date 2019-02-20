WhiteWater announces the hiring of Philip Edgell as President of Vantage

Vancouver, Canada — WhiteWater is thrilled to welcome Phil Edgell as President of Vantage, the company’s pioneering guest engagement platform designed to elevate venue operations and visitor experiences.

A well-known name in Canada’s technology industry, Edgell most recently led Vancouver tech darling Hootsuite’s sales operations as their Global Vice President; helping to drive revenue predictability for the world’s most widely used social media management platform. Prior to joining Hootsuite, he was the Executive Vice President of Operations at Long View Systems, an information technology services and solutions company, where he was organizationally responsible for business performance in both North America and Europe.

A product as new and innovative as Vantage requires a forward-thinking and results-driven leader to help bring it to market. With a proven track record of scaling technology products and brands to success, and his over 20 years of experience in translating business insights into winning strategies, made Edgell the clear choice to lead Vantage. “We are extremely happy to have someone with Phil’s impressive experience on board. He is the technology leader needed to ensure that the potential of Vantage is delivered rapidly to market, establishing Vantage as the originator of truly integrated, cutting-edge parks of the future,” says Geoff Chutter, President and CEO of WhiteWater.

Launched this past November at the IAAPA Attractions Expo in Orlando, Florida, Vantage captures all of a venue’s visitor and operations data to give operators real-time insights to respond immediately to conditions, and analyze trends, while empowering guests to personalize their experiences.



Vantage’s second installation at Island H2O Live! water park in Kissimmee, Florida has already garnered plenty of media attention and interest well before its projected opening of late spring 2019. The park, located at the new Margaritaville Resort Orlando, has integrated Vantage into its attractions, food and beverage, retail outlets, and more to provide guests with a seamless and personalized in-park experience. Further, the park’s operations will be amplified by Vantage’s presence throughout the park, improving safety for both staff and guests while empowering real-time decision-making and long-term strategic planning.