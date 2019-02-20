Walltopia announces upgraded Ninja Course with steel structure

The new Ninja Course now comes in a variety of colors, better column padding with print options and 30% lower price. The customer experience can be also enhanced with fluorescent paint variations. There are more than 45 different obstacles compatible with the new steel structure. This update is part of the Walltopia strategy to standardize its products which will improve lead times to meet the customer demand.

The Walltopia Ninja Course is a modular construction that allows clients to easily modify the number of lanes and obstacles according to their preference and space available. There is a variety of obstacles with different levels of difficulty available that can challenge a wide audience of participants. A Ninja Course can be a great fit to trampoline parks, FECs, sports centers, training facilities and climbing walls.