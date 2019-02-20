SeaWorld San Antonio to launch 2019 season Saturday, Feb. 23

SAN ANTONIO, Texas —SeaWorld San Antonio will launch its 2019 season Saturday, Feb. 23, with the first of four new Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends featuring fun for the entire family.

Opening later this spring will be a new and interactive sea turtle attraction, two thrilling new rides and the tallest drop slide in Texas, which will give guests something special to experience and bring more waves of adventure to SeaWorld and Aquatica.

“We’re looking forward to an exhilarating season jam-packed with a wide assortment of features every member of the family will enjoy,” said SeaWorld & Aquatica San Antonio Park President Carl Lum. “With the addition of Turtle Reef, Sea Swinger, Riptide Rescue and Ihu’s Breakaway Falls, we’ll further expand our parks’ appeal to kids of all ages.”

This year’s lineup includes the following exciting, family-friendly events, rides and attractions – all included with park admission or an Annual Pass:

NEW: Super Grover’s Box Car Derby: Grand Opening Feb. 23

Super Grover’s great box car race takes place in the form of a family-friendly coaster that’s full of hills and thrills, including big turns and mini-dives. This action-packed “race” is the perfect first steel roller coaster for kids and adults.

NEW: Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends: Feb. 23-24; March 2-3; Aug. 17-18 and Aug. 24-25

In celebration of Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary, SeaWorld will kick-off a year of Sesame Street celebrations with special festivities and experiences, beginning with Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends. Guests can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and all their favorite furry friends for hands-on activities, photo opportunities, a live DJ and much more. Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends, which will be held in the park’s Sesame Street Bay of Play area, are included with park admission.



NEW: Ihu’s Breakaway Falls: March 9

The tallest multi-tower drop slide in Texas, Ihu’s Breakaway Falls, drops in to Aquatica San Antonio just in time for Spring Break. Riders will climb nearly 70 feet to the top of an eight-story tower and step in to one of two colorful breakaway boxes, or face the plummet slide. As the door closes, riders cross their arms and give a thumbs up in preparation for their drop – not knowing when the floor beneath them will disappear. Facing each other, riders watch as fellow riders fall. After dropping in, riders descend at 20-24 feet per second into a spiraling speed slide before racing into a final splashdown.

Inside Look: Weekends, March 30-31; April 6-7; April 13-14 and Weekends, Aug. 17-18, Aug. 24-25

Guests can go behind the scenes and visit animal care facilities previously not open to the public. SeaWorld’s renowned veterinarians and animal experts will offer an intimate look at the day-to-day care they provide for animals large and small. This will be an excellent opportunity to meet animal experts and animal rescuers and learn about their fascinating work. These visits will take place during normal park operating hours and are included with park admission.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Weekends, April 19 – May 27

The popular Seven Seas Food Festival is returning to SeaWorld in the spring with more than 100 dishes to devour. As guests sip and sample their way through the park, they will discover globally-inspired flavors and enjoy outstanding wines, craft cocktails, imported beers, live entertainment and fusion food from around the world.

NEW: Turtle Reef: Opening Spring 2019

Turtle Reef is an interactive sea turtle attraction that will give guests an up-close look at threatened and endangered sea turtles, plus identify threats they face in the wild. The focal point of Turtle Reef will be a 126,000-gallon reef-themed environment with a unique and natural bio-filtration system, the first of its kind in the world. This reduces water and energy consumption and allows for a bio-diverse, multi-species habitat, including green sea turtles and hundreds of multi-colored fish.

NEW: Sea Swinger: Opening Spring 2019

Sea Swinger, a new pendulum family ride coming to the new Turtle Reef area will spin and swing guests 180 degrees in both directions on one of the most-thrilling swing rides in the state of Texas.

NEW: Riptide Rescue: Opening Spring 2019

Also situated in the Turtle Reef area, Riptide Rescue will enable families to set out on their own exciting sea turtle rescue mission. This adventure will take place on a fast-paced, three-armed ride putting “rescuers” into exhilarating spins.