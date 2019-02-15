Scruffy Dog Creative opens new home in the Middle East

LONDON — Scruffy Dog’s creative division takes up residence in the Middle East. Although Scruffy Dog has had a presence in Dubai for over a year, this new office and its full-time local team will allow the company to establish a closer relationship and seamless service with their Middle Eastern clients.

“This was the natural step to take to ensure our valued clients receive the attention their projects deserve,” comments newly appointed Operations Director Tim Hopcraft. “We aim to deliver the regions highest level of creative design with global resources and a local understanding.”

Tim comments further, “We have invested in the satellite studio so our European creative teams have a familiar home when working on regional projects. Where a project allows we now have the ability to move the studio and the team to the client.”

The new studio which includes two private offices, a fully equipped studio with 6 workstations and meeting rooms. It has been functionally designed to work in conjunction with the London and Barcelona studios.

The studio is supported by the Middle Eastern operating partners along with Hopcraft.

The combination of the above allows Scruffy Dog to deliver the Middle East a full turnkey creative service specializing in guest experience, IP creation and integration, master planning, concept design, schematic, detail design and local project specific management.