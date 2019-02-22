Scruffy Dog becomes the first to produce Dreamwork’s latest dragon

LONDON ­— Shrek’s Adventure in London has added Toothless’ love interest Light Fury to its cast as part of their dragon utopia following the launch of the release of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Scruffy Dog’s production division teamed up with Merlin Entertainment, to design, build and install the world’s first look at Light Fury, complemented by an ambitious set, including UV flowers and rock and replica scaled IP items from the movie.

Andrew Walker, General Manager at Shrek’s Adventure! London said, “We’re ecstatic to be the only place in the UK to have the new addition of the DreamWorks family, the Light Fury, for fans to visit. She will join the rest of the lovable characters here at Shrek’s Adventure!”

Other characters from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World like Toothless, Viking Chief of Berk and Hiccup can be seen at Shrek’s Adventure.

This is the first IP Project for Production Director Dylan Lardner Burke, since leaving Warner Bros World, Abu Dhabi, he comments “It’s always a pleasure to work with Merlin, they have such a great portfolio of attractions and brands, and we were thrilled to be given the opportunity to create the additional character Light Fury, as well the extension of the already incredibly set.”

He follows, “The initial idea came from Merlin, which we then developed, working closely with Dreamworks and Merlin to finalise. Once the concept was approved it was all hands on deck to complete the project as we had challenging deadlines both in production and on the site installation. With the help of the Merlin staff, and our dedicated team, we managed to complete the project within 6 weeks from IP / client approval to a high standard and I am very pleased with the outcome.”