Picsolve lands five-year deal with Merlin Entertainments’ iconic London attractions

LONDON — Picsolve, the leading digital content capture partner for world-class visitor destinations, is commencing a five-year deal with five of Merlin Entertainments’ London attractions. The deal, which has made Picsolve the content capture provider of choice at some of London’s most iconic destinations, includes new wins with DreamWorks Tours: Shrek’s Adventure! London and SEA LIFE London Aquarium, and contract extensions with Madame Tussauds London, the Coca-Cola London Eye and The London Dungeon.

Visited by millions of tourists from around the world each year, these attractions are implementing several of Picsolve’s content capture solutions, including its green screen technology and the Experience Wall – a collection of floor to ceiling HD screens which turn chroma green for a split second while visitors are photographed and post-production effects are applied to the image. Picsolve is also set to launch a new version of the Super Selfie at the London attractions, in the near future – a dramatic, panoramic and supercharged take on the much loved ‘selfie’that captures visitors and the destination in one.

The partnership with Merlin Entertainments cements Picsolve’s position as the European content capture market-leader and further enhances the visitor experience at some of the best attractions London has to offer. Coupled with Merlin’s Magical London Pass – which allows visitors to experience all five of the London attractions for a great value package – Picsolve’s technology supports a seamless experience and offers visitors tailored promotions and offers. At each site visitors can buy a range of merchandise, including panoramic prints, video content and photo books.

Picsolve CEO, David Hockley, commented, “London is home to some of the world’s most iconic attractions, so it’s important visitors are able to capture their experience as they enjoy the best the city has to offer. Our promise to deliver a seamless customer experience and provide our partners with new and exciting content capture innovations, is why we’re able to work with the industry’s top brands such as Merlin Entertainments. We’re looking forward to seeing the new version of our Super Selfie technology and hope many more partners will realise the benefits this brings to their attractions.”

Martyn Brett-Lee, Commercial Director, Merlin Entertainments commented, “Picsolve’s position as a market-leader and its continuous investment in technological innovation, makes it an obvious choice to power content capture at our world-renowned visitor destinations in London. Picsolve is already a key element of the customer experience at many of our attractions across the globe, helping our visitors bring amazing and unforgettable moments home with them. We look forward to working closely with them over the next five years, enhancing the experience for all those who visit us.”