Merlin Entertainments launches first US Peppa Pig World of Play attraction in collaboration with Entertainment One

Merlin Entertainments (“Merlin” or “the company”), a global leader in location-based entertainment, has opened its first Peppa Pig World of Play (PPWoP) attraction in the United States, located in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. The roll-out of the indoor play centre concept into the US market follows the successful launch of the inaugural PPWoP in Shanghai last October, which has been enthusiastically received by visitors.

Merlin has an exclusive multi-territory licensing agreement with Entertainment One (“eOne”), owner of the Peppa Pigbrand. It is building and operating the PPWoP attractions, which target the pre-school market, as part of its broader strategy to engage in IP partnerships with some of world’s most popular brands.

The 14,000 square-foot standalone indoor play centre is located in the Grapevine Mills mall, where children and their families will be able to enjoy exploring the world of Peppa Pig as they visit ten immersive play areas. The attraction is designed to encourage development through learning-based play to enhance creative, physical, sensory, roleplay and social skills. It includes themed party rooms for birthdays, a movie theatre/screening room as well as facilities for families to relax.

Commenting on the opening, Merlin’s Group Chief Development Officer Mark Fisher, explained: “We take great pride in producing themed entertainment attractions that are fully immersive and engaging for visitors of all ages. A meticulous level of detail has gone into creating each of the play areas, and together with our partners at eOne, we are excited to use the latest in visual and sensory effects technology to guarantee a truly memorable day out for families.”

Peppa Pig is one of the world’s leading pre-school brand properties with over 1,000 licensees across 60 countries. The popular television programme is broadcast in 180 territories in 40 different languages. China and the US are key markets for the Peppa Pig brand, where broadcast licenses with CCTV and Nickelodeon, as well as significant Video on Demand, are supporting the brand’s exposure.

“The successful launch of the first Peppa Pig World of Play in Shanghai has created a strong blueprint for the opening of future sites around the world and we’re extremely excited to be bringing the attraction to the US,” said Andrew Carley, eOne’s EVP Global Licensing, Family & Brands.

“The partnership with Merlin underlines our own long term strategy of building enduring success for Peppa Pig in the US and we look forward to giving families there an unforgettable day out.”

Merlin also operates a LEGOLAND Discovery Centre and SEA LIFE Aquarium in Grapevine Mills, and Peppa Pig World of Play brings the company’s total attractions in the Americas to 29.

A further site will be opened in Michigan before the end of 2019.