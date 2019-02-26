Mall of America commissions local artist, Christopher Lutter-Gardella, to create large-scale art installation

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. —Mall of America is excited to announce its next large-scale art installation with local artist Christopher Lutter-Gardella, unveiling on Earth Day this year (April 22).

Lutter-Gardella, known for his popular “Moose” and “Wolf” sculptures that many have visited year after year at Hollidazzle in Minneapolis, is creating a magnificent hanging installation for the North Mall Atrium that will consist of a majestic 30-foot Monarch butterfly surrounded by more than 300 smaller butterflies of varying size. The installation is entitled “Kaleidoscope”.

True to the artist’s passion for environmental sustainability, the art installation will be created predominately from waste-stream materials such as plastic bags, straws, and plastic spoons and is designed to be reused. The message surrounding “Kaleidoscope” will not only explore eco-consciousness and resourcefulness but will also share the critical story about the decline of the monarch butterfly and other pollinators. A key goal for the artist is to educate guests on how they can make a difference to help address this situation.

“This installation draws attention to the crisis of our pollinator populations and the habitats they rely upon,” said Christopher Lutter-Gardella. “Butterflies are not just pretty insects on which we should dote but are part of the life-stream essential to our very survival.”

Members of the community can be part of this magnificent art installation throughout the next two months. Lutter-Gardella is inviting aspiring artists of all abilities to help build the smaller butterflies that will hang from the Atrium skylight and surround the large-scale monarch butterfly. The butterfly-building workshops will be offered various dates and times through the beginning of April. Guests can sign up for a date and time through an Eventbrite page. The workshops are free and open to all ages.

“Hearing Christopher’s story and approach to how he creates using recyclable materials made this partnership a natural fit,” said Jill Renslow, SVP of Business Development at Mall of America. “Mall of America has been committed to sustainability practices since opening in 1992, incorporating elements such as not relying on a central heating system, but rather using solar heating. Not only will this installation be a beautiful welcome for our millions of guests who walk through our doors, but it will also help share the important message about protecting the monarch butterfly and pollinators.”

The final piece will be unveiled for guests on Earth Day, April 22. It will be on display in the North Atrium until September 2019.