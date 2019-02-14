Gardaland Magic Hotel only three months from the opening and the first rooms are ready

We are only three months away from the inauguration of the highly anticipated Gardaland Magic Hotel – third wholly themed hotel dedicated to Magic at Gardaland Resort – and the first rooms are already ready. At the rhythm of one room every 36 hours, all 128 rooms, for a grand total of 512 beds, will be ready for the inauguration on 31st May.

This is thanks to a close-knit team made of professional suppliers, who are making this ambitious project possible. There are more than 80 supplying companies involved, all Made in Italy, for a grand total of almost 600 workers, who are all working on building the three blocks the Hotel will be made of.

A few technical specifications can help us understand the magnitude of the project and the difficulty in getting it completed in record-time: a floor area of approximately 4,008 square metres only for the rooms and the services inside an overall surface, of the three buildings, which will amount to 7,200 square metres and 24,076 cubic metres!

All rooms will be divided in two different areas: one with a double bed on one side and one with two single beds on the other side, allowing the whole family to experience in maximum comfort an enchanted and marvellous stay.

In order to witness first-hand the state of the art of works, the Great Wizard, the host of Gardaland Magic Hotel, showed up at the building site with its long white beard and its great purple hat. While meeting the busy workers, the Great Wizard received the “magic key” that grants access to those rooms which have already been completed.

After moving across the 4,770 square metres of the garden he arrived at the building site of the rooms to admire the scenic 3D elements made in fiberglass and used to setup the various themed rooms, namely Wizard House, Magic Ice Castle and Enchanted Forest.

Hundreds of flying books along with perfect reproductions of the magic purple hat, which seems to come out of the wall and overlook the bed, they are all elements of great scenic impact of the Wizard House themed rooms. Adults will be sleeping under the magic hat while children will be acting like true apprentices of the Great Wizard, enjoying the feeling of making the ancient and secret books fly across the room thanks to magic spells.

Almost a thousand iced stalactites, along with shields, swords, crowns and unicorns decorate the Magic Ice Castle rooms.Adults will be the king and queen of an enchanted realm inhabited by magic creatures while children will be turning into fearless knights defending the ice castle. All Guests will be spending the night surrounded by imposing and comfortable frozen sculptures, immersed in a world where candid winged unicorns and flying dragons sail the skies.

Progressing across the building site, the Great Wizard was able to witness first-hand the extraordinary impact of the 44 trees overlooking the double bed and the 88 giant mushrooms – also made in 3D – present inside the Enchanted Forest themed rooms. Said rooms also promise to turn a night stay into an enchanted experience; adults will be sleeping at the feet of an imposing tree while children will be spending the night surrounded by astonishing giant mushrooms, flowers and amusing vine entanglements.

Gardaland Magic Hotel will be inaugurated next 31st May and it will be offering Guests the most extraordinary magic experience of all time, in an enchanted realm populated by wizards, talking trees and magic creatures.