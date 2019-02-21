Garcia carnival operating in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

MEXICO — The Grupo Garcia Carnival was set up this week in Puerto Vallarta ending their 25 day run this weekend. Here, AT caught some of the action on the 21 ride midway from the Chance Giant wheel. Seen at the carnival’s historic carousel from left are Grupo Manager Roberto Gonzalez; Knoebel Amusement Resort’s Dick Knoebel and Jeannie Reddy and AT Publisher Gary Slade. Ride typically thought the show each year from Garcia’s other unties. New to the PV location this year was the Toro, Larson Super loop and the 4-lane Super Slide. The Fabbri drop tower and Pinfari Mark 1 coaster continue to ge popular with guests. AT PHOTOS







