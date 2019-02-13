Coasting For Kids event at Quassy to support Give Kids the World Village

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. —Quassy Amusement & Waterpark is partnering with Give Kids The World Village, a Central Florida-based nonprofit that fulfills wishes for critically ill children and their families, to stage a Coasting for Kids event on Saturday, June 8.

Participants who raise – or donate – at least $100 in support of Give Kids The World Village will receive a special Coasting for Kids pass, giving them exclusive morning ride time on Quassy’s award-wining Wooden Warrior coaster. In addition, the park will operate its classic Allan Herschell Little Dipper steel coaster for exclusive rides, beginning at 10 a.m.

All money raised by participants will help Give Kids The World (GKTW) provide free, weeklong dream vacations to critically ill children and their families. The village is an 84-acre, nonprofit resort located in Kissimmee, Fla., near Orlando’s world-famous theme parks. Since its founding more than 30 years ago, it has hosted more than 165,000 critically ill children and their families.

With Coasting for Kids, Quassy has again united with Give Kids The World to support these brave children and their families. On Coasting for Kids day, park attendees who have raised at least $100 for the nonprofit will also receive a Coasting for Kids T-shirt and be able to enjoy the park’s other rides and waterpark after the exclusive ride times.

Those interested in being a part of Coasting for Kids can sign up at www.gktw.org/coasting.

“We are pleased to have this partnership with Give Kids The World,” Quassy President Eric Anderson said of the project. “The work done at the village for these children and their families is incredible and we have supported their initiatives throughout the years.”

Give Kids The World President and CEO Pamela Landwirth said partnering with Quassy is a partnership that makes sense for the village.

“We share many of the same goals – bringing happiness and joy to families,” she said. “We are extremely grateful for all of their support. Coasting for Kids is going to be spectacular.”